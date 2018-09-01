Cyrus Jones, Vincent Valentine among Patriots cuts

AP

The Patriots won’t bring defensive back Cyrus Jones back for a third season with the team.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Jones is among the players who will be cut as the roster drops to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Jones was a second-round pick in 2016 and appeared in 10 games during his rookie year as both a defensive player and kick returner. He missed all of last season after a knee injury.

There’s no final word on who earned spots in New England, but Jones’ departure could bode well for J.C. Jackson, Keion Crossen and/or Jason McCourty.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are also parting ways with 2016 third-round pick Vincent Valentine. The defensive tackle also landed on injured reserve with a knee injury last year. He had 19 tackles and a sack in 13 games as a rookie.