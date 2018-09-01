Dan Bailey, Deonte Thompson, Jihad Ward among Cowboys’ cuts

Getty Images

No one saw this one coming: The Cowboys released the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, moving on from Dan Bailey on Saturday.

Bailey missed five field goals and two extra points last season, but his groin injury, which kept him out four games, explained his uncharacteristic misses. He should not remain out of work long, with several teams in need of a reliable kicker.

Bailey made 42 of 47 field goals in special teams and 11-on-11 drills in training camp in Oxnard, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. He made his only field goal attempt in the preseason.

The Cowboys will go with Brett Maher, who has never kicked in a regular-season game.

The Cowboys also cut receiver Deonte Thompson, who signed a one-year deal that included a $1 million signing bonus in the offseason. He was limited in training camp with an Achilles’ strain.

Dallas’ other cuts were: receiver Dres Anderson, offensive guard Kyle Bosch, offensive tackle Jake Campos, receiver K.D. Cannon, receiver Darren Carrington, running back Jordan Chunn, long snapper Scott Daly, offensive tackle Matt Diaz, defensive end Kony Ealy, offensive lineman Chaz Green, running back Darius Jackson, safety Jeron Johnson, linebacker Tre'von Johnson, cornerback Kam Kelly, linebacker Joel Lanning, defensive end Austin Larkin, receiver Lance Lenoir Jr., offensive guard Damien Mama, receiver Mekale McKay, defensive tackle Lewis Neal, center Jacob Ohnesorge, cornerback Donovan Olumba, linebacker Eric Pinkins, linebacker Kyle Queiro, defensive tackle Caraun Reid, safety Dominick Sanders, running back Bo Scarbrough, defensive end Charles Tapper, cornerback Duke Thomas, defensive tackle Jihad Ward, tight end David Wells and Marquez White.

Safety Marqueston Huff and running back Trey Williams were waived with injury designations.

The Cowboys also confirmed the trade of cornerback Charvarius Ward to Kansas City for offensive guard Parker Ehinger.