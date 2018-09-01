David Amerson out, Ron Parker in as Chiefs’ secondary remains work in progress

Getty Images

The Chiefs have informed cornerback David Amerson of his release, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports. But they have agreed to terms with safety Ron Parker, according to Herbie Teope of NFL Media, as the Chiefs’ secondary remains a work in progress.

Kansas City signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick two weeks ago and traded with Dallas for cornerback Charvarius Ward earlier this week.

The Chiefs will have Kendall Fuller, Steven Nelson, Scandrick, Tremon Smith and Ward at corner with the departure of Amerson.

Amerson signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million after the Raiders released him in the offseason. The Chiefs will free up $1.359 million in cap space with his release.

The Falcons released Parker on Friday.

Parker, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in the offseason after spending the past five seasons in Kansas City. He made 318 tackles, nine interceptions and seven sacks in 80 games with the Chiefs.

Parker started all 16 games in 2017, making 67 tackles and two interceptions.