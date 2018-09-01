Derek Carr on Khalil Mack trade: “No way” (way)

Getty Images

Derek Carr is Wayne (or Garth), and Jon Gruden inevitably will play Garth (or Wayne).

Carr has fired off a non-profane, two-word reaction to the news of the Khalil Mack trade. “No way.”

It’s a somewhat stunning character break for the ultimate company man, the guy who signed last year a long-term deal that was not nearly as good as it was sold as being, and that has aged worse than a muffin in the sun. And it shows just how deep this news will strike at the heart of the Oakland locker room.

Apart from the fact that Raiders players didn’t want to lose Mack, Carr’s reaction suggests that, in the hours and hours that he has worked elbow-to-elbow with coach Jon Gruden, the coach never said anything to prepare the quarterback for the possibility that the team’s best player could be moving on.

So party on, Wayne and Garth. But don’t expect them to be calling out “schwing” any time soon.