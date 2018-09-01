Dion Jordan passes physical, Ed Dickson to non-football injury list as Seahawks cut roster to 53

Getty Images

Tight end Ed Dickson will begin the season on the reserve/non-football injury after missing all of training camp due to an injury. Defensive end Dion Jordan, however, passed his physical and is a part of the team’s 53-man roster, per the league transaction wire.

Seattle also placed quarterback Austin Davis, cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Erik Walden and rookie tackle Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

Veteran safety Maurice Alexander had his contract terminated and the wire disclosed that Seattle sent a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for safety Shalom Luani.

The remaining cuts for Seattle are: linebacker D.J. Alexander, defensive end Ricky Ali’fua, cornerback Elijah Battle, tackle Isaiah Battle, linebacker Emmanuel Beal, guard Willie Beavers, cornerback Jeremy Boykins, wide receiver Marvin Bracy, tight end Kyle Carter, wide receiver Amara Darboh, linebacker Josh Forrest, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, center Marcus Henry, running back Gerald Holmes, nose tackle Joey Ivie, safety Lorenzo Jerome, cornerback Akeem King, fullback Daniel Marx, quarterback Alex McGough, safety T.J. Mutcherson, guard Skyler Phillips, linebacker Jake Pugh, cornerback Trovon Reed, wide receiver Keenan Reynolds, guard Jordan Roos, wide receiver Caleb Scott, running back Justin Stockton, wide receiver Demore’ea Stringfellow, tight end Tyrone Swoopes, wide receiver Malik Turner, safety Mike Tyson and tight end Clayton Wilson.

Darboh was a third-round pick of Seattle in 2017.

Ali’fua, Beal and Mutcherson were waived with injury designations.