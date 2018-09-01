Dolphins keep three quarterbacks as they cut to 53

Getty Images

Yes, the Dolphins kept Brock Osweiler. But they also kept David Fales, hanging onto three quarterbacks as they moved to the 53-man roster limit.

While the health of Ryan Tannehill could make it a moot point, that’s far from a given, as Tannehill hasn’t played a regular season game since December 2016.

The Dolphins did cut quarterback Bryce Petty, along with defensive backs Tony Lippett, Taveze Calhoun, Jonathan Alston, Jalen Davis, and Trae Elston; offensive linemen Isaac Asiata, Connor Hilland, Eric Smith, Roubbens Joseph, David Steinmetz and Mike Matthews; running backs Buddy Howell, Jeremy Langford and Brandon Radcliff; wide receivers Leonte Carroo, Malcolm Lewis, Rshawn Scott (waived-injured), Isaiah Ford, Drew Morgan and Francis Owusu; linebackers Quentin Poling, Cayson Collins, Terence Garvin and Frank Ginda; defensive linemen Cameron Malveaux, Kendall Langford, Anthony Moten, Jonathan Woodard, Jamiyus Pittman, Claudy Mathieu and Quincy Redmon; tight ends Thomas Duarte and Gavin Escovar; long snapper Lucas Gravelle; and kicker Greg Joseph. Linebacker Mike Hull was placed on injured reserve.