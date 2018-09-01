Dolphins part ways with Tony Lippett

Getty Images

Cornerback Tony Lippett won’t be with the Dolphins this season.

According to multiple reports, Lippett will be waived as the Dolphins make their way to 53 players on Saturday.

Lippett, a 2015 fifth-rounder, started 13 games for Miami during the 2016 season, but missed all of last year after tearing his Achilles. Lippett had 67 tackles and four interceptions while making those 13 starts and he also played in nine games during his rookie season, but word from Miami this summer had Torry McTyer consistently playing ahead of him in the Dolphins defense.

Lippett’s experience and a constant need for corners around the league make it a good bet that he’ll resurface at some point this season even if he doesn’t get claimed on Sunday.