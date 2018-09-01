Dolphins waive Leonte Carroo, two 2017 draft picks

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ list of cuts will include three players drafted in the last two years.

According to multiple reports, the team is parting ways with wide receiver Leonte Carroo, guard Isaac Asiata and wide receiver Isaiah Ford on Saturday.

Carroo was a third-round pick in 2016, but never found consistent playing time at wide receiver. The arrival of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson as free agents this offseason didn’t help his chances of turning that around.

The same is true of Ford, who was a seventh-round pick last year and spent his rookie season on injured reserve after having his knee scoped. Asiata, a fifth-round pick, saw action in one game as a rookie.