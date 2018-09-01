Eagles cut Donnel Pumphrey

Getty Images

Donnel Pumphrey is college football’s all-time rushing leader, but he hasn’t been able to make it work in the NFL.

Pumphrey, who ran for 6,405 yards at San Diego State, was the Eagles’ fourth-round draft pick last year. But he spent his rookie year on injured reserve, and now he’s out.

The Eagles are placing Pumphrey on waivers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Philadelphia has a crowded backfield, with Jay Ajayi as the starter, Darren Sproles back and healthy again, and Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood both in the mix. Pumphrey was the odd man out, and now we’ll see if any other team wants to claim a guy who topped 6,000 yards in college but has zero as a pro.