Falcons cut roster down to 52

Getty Images

The Falcons beat the deadline by hours, and left themselves an open spots.

They were the first team to announce their full list of cuts, and took their roster down to 52, giving them an open spot to fill with a waiver claim or other acquisition in the coming days.

The Falcons waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, wide receiver Christian Blake, free safety Marcelis Branch, offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill, defensive back Deante Burton, wide receiver Dontez Byrd, linebacker Jonathan Celestin, defensive end Mackendy Cheridor, defensive back Secdrick Cooper, running back Justin Crawford, defensive tackle Jon Cunningham, wide receiver Reggie Davis, guard Jamil Douglas, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, fullback Jalston Fowler, tight end Jaeden Graham, safety Tyson Graham, tight end Alex Gray, wide receiver Devin Gray, quarterback Garrett Grayson, guard Sean Harlow, center J.C. Hassenauer, defensive end J.T. Jones, wide receiver Lamar Jordan, defensive back Chris Lammons, running back Terrence Magee, tight end Troy Mangen, kicker David Marvin, defensive back Ryan Neal, linebacker Emmanuel Smith, defensive tackle Garrison Smith, kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, guard Salesi Uhatafe, wide receiver Julian Williams, and linebacker Anthony Winbush.

They also waived/injured running back Malik Williams, along with the previously reported cuts of safety Ron Parker and offensive lineman Austin Pasztor, and the injury settlement with cornerback Leon McFadden.