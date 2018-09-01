Giants keep four quarterbacks as they cut to 53

Getty Images

The Giants cut to the roster limit of 53, but they kept more quarterbacks than anyone imagined.

The team still has four passers on the roster (for now), as they kept Eli Manning, Davis Webb, rookie Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney. Obviously one of them (most likely Tanney) could be removed as rosters remain in flux for a few days.

They also cut several name veterans, including linebacker Mark Herzlich, incumbent starting safety Darian Thompson (injured), safety Andrew Adams, wide receiver Roger Lewis, Jr., defensive backs Leonard Johnson and Chris Lewis-Harris, offensive lineman Chris Scott, and linebacker Avery Moss.

Linebacker Jordan Williams was waived-injured, and the following players were waived: Running backs Jalen Simmons and Jhurell Pressley; wide receivers Roger Lewis, Jr., Kalif Raymond, Travis Rudolph, Alonzo Russell, Marquis Bundy, Amba Etta-Tawo, and Jawill Davis; tight ends Ryan O’Malley and Garrett Dickerson; offensive linemen Malcolm Bunche, Zac Kerin, and Victor Salako; defensive linemen Robert Thomas, A.J. Francis, Tyrell Chavis, and Izaah Lunsford; linebackers Calvin Munson, Warren Long, and Moss; defensive backs Grant Haley, Mike Jones, Orion Stewart, and Adams; and kicker Marshall Koehn.

Also, offensive linemen Nick Becton and Nick Gates were placed on injured reserve. Defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, and defensive lineman Josh Mauro was placed on the reserve/suspended list, and will miss the first four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.