Giants releasing Mark Herzlich

A longtime Giants linebacker will be moving on after failing to make it through the cut to 53 players on Saturday.

Mark Herzlich signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and played a variety of roles for the team over the years, but multiple reports say he has been released.

Herzlich spent last season on injured reserve, but missed only eight games over his first six seasons with the team. Herzlich was a regular on special teams and started 17 games over that span and leaves the Giants with 173 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble to show for his time with the team.

The numbers are modest, but they look a lot better when taken with the consideration that no one was sure Herzlich would play football again after being diagnosed with bone cancer while at Boston College in 2009. He was declared free of cancer and able to return to the field for the 2010 season opener.