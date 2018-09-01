Jaguars pare roster to 53 players

Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced roster moves that leave the team with 53 players on Saturday afternoon, although more moves may come via the waiver wire before they face the Giants in Week One.

One move was known ahead of Saturday’s deadline. Defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on the suspended list and will miss that matchup with the Giants before returning for the second game.

The Jaguars waived a pair of draft picks. Cornerback Jalen Myrick, a 2017 sixth-round choice, and quarterback Tanner Lee, a 2018 sixth-rounder, both wound up on the discard pile.

They are joined on the waiver wire by offensive lineman Tony Adams, cornerback Bryce Canady, running back Tim Cook, wide receiver Montay Crockett, cornerback Dee Delaney, linebacker Nick Deluca, defensive end Hunter Dimick, offensive lineman Michael Dunn, tight end David Grinnage, linebacker Reggie Hunter, defensive end Darius Jackson, defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, linebacker Deon King, wide receiver Allen Lazard, offensive lineman KC McDermott, cornerback Quenton Meeks, cornerback Charlie Miller, wide receiver Dorren Miller, linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka, tight end Scott Orndoff, defensive end Carroll Phillips, offensive lineman William Poehls, cornerback C.J. Reavis, cornerback Sammy Seamster, wide receiver DeAndre Smelter, offensive lineman Brandon Smith, running back Brandon Wilds, and wide receiver Shane Wynn.

The Jaguars also released defensive tackle Sealver Siliga; waived/injured tight end DeAndre Goolsby, linebacker Manase Hungalu and tight end Ben Koyack; and placed cornerback Kenneth Acker on injured reserve.