Jerick McKinnon suffers injury in Saturday workout

AP

The 49ers spent most the preseason playing without running back Jerick McKinnon and it looks like he may be missing some of the regular season as well.

According to multiple reports, McKinnon suffered an injury during a team workout on Saturday. The exact nature of the injury isn’t known at this time, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media called it “concerning” and General Manager John Lynch is expected to speak to reporters once the team’s cuts to 53 players are in.

The 49ers ruled McKinnon out for the preseason after hurting his knee in a mid-August practice. The idea was to have him ready for Week One, but that’s up in the air now.

Alfred Morris was signed after Matt Breida was also hurt this summer and it appears he may be playing a bigger role than expected.