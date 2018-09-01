Jets cut K Taylor Bertolet

Getty Images

The Jets brought Jason Myers onto the roster late in the preseason, but he apparently showed the team enough in a short time to earn a spot on the roster.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have waived kicker Taylor Bertolet. Bertolet made all four field goals he tried during the preseason, but has never played in any regular season games.

Myers has 38 games of experience with the Jaguars and he made both of the field goals he tried against the Eagles on Thursday night. He opened the preseason with the Seahawks and joined the Jets on August 21.

There’s a chance that the Jets could move in a different direction once cuts have been made around the league, but it looks like Myers’ job for now.