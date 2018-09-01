Jets cut Lorenzo Mauldin and Deon Simon, leaving one player from 2015 draft

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan’s first draft with the team came in 2015 and he selected six players.

Just one of those players — first-round pick Leonard Williams — will be on the team’s opening day roster this season. According to multiple reports, linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin and defensive lineman Deon Simon are among the team’s Saturday cuts.

Mauldin, a third-round pick, missed all of last season with a back injury and never developed into the pass rushing threat the team hoped he would be off the edge. He had 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 33 games with the team.

It’s the third time Simon has been cut by the team. He returned to the practice squad in both 2015 and 2017 and played in all 16 games during the 2016 season.

Wide receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Bryce Petty and guard Jarvis Harrison were the other Jets picks in 2015.