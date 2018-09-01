Jets finalize roster moves, with three suspended players

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t have to make as many cuts as other teams, since they had three players who will serve suspensions to start the year.

Between cornerback Rashard Robinson (four games), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (two) and wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (one), the Jets had three transactions taken care of by the league.

They also released veteran center Travis Swanson and running back Charcandrick West, and placed safety Rontez Miles on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

They waived 12 players to get to the 53-man limit: Running back Thomas Rawls, wide receiver Chad Hansen, wide receiver Tre McBride, tight end Clive Walford, defensive lineman Deon Simon, linebacker Dylan Donahue, linebacker Frankie Luvu, linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin, linebacker Anthony Wint, safety Brandon Bryant, cornerback Jeremy Clark, and kicker Taylor Bertolet.