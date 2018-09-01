John Simon says goodbye to the Colts

Getty Images

Last year, the Colts signed defensive end John Simon. This year, they cut him.

Simon, a former Big Ten defensive player of the year, hasn’t made the final roster in Indy.

He arrived as a free agent after three seasons with the Texans. Selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013, he spent one year in Baltimore before being waived.

Simon appeared in nine games with nine starts last year, racking up three sacks. A shoulder injury resulted in his eventual placement on injured reserve.

But cutting him now, the Colts avoid his $3 million salary.