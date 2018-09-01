Jon Gruden’s second honeymoon ends with a thud

AP

Less than eight months after Raiders fans welcomed back with open arms a prodigal son, they may be shouting in unison, “Son of a bitch!”

The honeymoon has ended for old/new Raiders coach Jon Gruden, and it has ended with a thud. Just last month, Gruden promised a throng of Raiders fans that defensive end Khalil Mack will definitely return to the team. Now, it appears he definitely won’t.

“[W]e’re going to find a way to get Khalil Mack back,” Gruden said in late July. “You’ll see.”

Raiders fans are now seeing something else. They’re seeing that Mack officially has been traded to the Bears. And they’re seeing something that can only be described as the first major failure of Jon Gruden’s second tenure with the team.

So what happened? As best can be discerned, Gruden made an effort to get Mack signed back in February. When Mack flatly rejected the offer, Gruden spent the money on others, a collection of thirtysomethings and other veterans who gobbled up the cash and cap space and left nothing for Mack other than the $13.846 million he was due to make under the fifth year of his rookie deal.

So the Raiders’ plan was to wait for Mack to cave and to collect his checks, assuming that he wouldn’t refuse more than $814,000 per week. And maybe it would have worked. But once Aaron Donald did a deal and set the market for Mack, the Raiders knew they weren’t going to pay him in that range, and the Bears decided they would.

Gruden will now have plenty of work to do, both within the locker room and among the fan base. If the team wins, starting with a Week One Monday night visit from the Rams, that will help. If the Raiders lose (and lose a few more after that), things could get ugly, especially in Oakland. The city that the Raiders will have left by the time the trade compensation for Mack even begins to pay off.

If it ever does.