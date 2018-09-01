Kamar Aiken, Markus Wheaton among Eagles cuts

AP

A pair of veteran wide receivers trying to make the Eagles found out their bids fell short on Saturday.

Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton were both released as the defending Super Bowl champs cut the roster to 53 players. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace, Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson and DeAndre Carter are the receivers on the initial roster.

The Eagles placed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan on the non-football injury list and safety Chris Maragos on the physically unable to perform list, so neither player will be in the lineup for the first six weeks of the season. They also released vested veteran defensive end Steven Means.

Cornerback DJ Killings, tight end Gannon Sinclair and tackle Toby Weathersby were all waived with injury designations. If unclaimed, they will revert to injured reserve.

Quarterback Joe Callahan, quarterback Christian Hackenberg and running back Donnel Pumphrey were waived in previously reported moves. They are joined on the waiver wire by running back Josh Adams, cornerback De’Vante Bausby, linebacker Asantay Brown, tight end Billy Brown, defensive tackle Winston Craig, wide receiver Rashard Davis, tight end Anthony Denham, guard Aaron Evans, defensive end Danny Ezechukwu, safety Ironhead Gallon, guard Darrell Greene, tackle Taylor Hart, running back Matt Jones, defensive end Joe Ostman, wide receiver Darius Prince, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, safety Jeremy Reaves, defensive tackle Aziz Shittu, cornerback Chandon Sullivan, center Jon Toth, wide receiver Bryce Treggs, wide receiver Greg Ward, linebacker Jaboree Williams, linebacker Kyle Wilson, and wide receiver Tim Wilson.