Kendall Wright out in Minnesota

When Florio Jr. and I visited the new Vikings facility in July, we walked into the locker room, saw “17 Wright” over one of the lockers, and I thought, “Wait, Jarius Wright is gone.”

The other guy named Wright and who wore 17 will soon be gone, too.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are expected to cut Wright. A first-round pick of the Titans in 2012, Wright played for the Bears last year before signing with the Vikings as a free agent.

As a vested veteran, Wright instantly becomes a free agent. He had 1,013 receiving yards in 2013 with Tennessee.