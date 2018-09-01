Khalil Mack agrees to extension with Bears

Getty Images

When the Bears traded for defensive end Khalil Mack, it was only a matter of time that they signed him to the contract extension that the Raiders refused to give him this offseason.

It didn’t take long to get that deal done. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack has agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension. The deal reportedly includes $90 million in guaranteed money and $60 million at signing.

Those numbers mean that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s run as the highest-paid defensive player in the league ended after one day. Donald signed a six-year, $135 million deal with the Rams to end his holdout.

Now all that remains is for Mack to get on the field and begin working with the Bears. Once he does, we’ll find out if the week to come will be enough time for Mack to join his new teammates on the field against the Packers on the first Sunday night of the regular season.

Given the price tag to get him and the price tag to sign him, it’s a good bet that the Bears will do anything they can to make that happen.