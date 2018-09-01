Khalil Mack sets a new bar for defensive players

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. For a day.

Defensive end Khalil Mack has eclipsed Donald on most of the major factors, with the new contract that was negotiated on Saturday between Mack and the Chicago Bears. Here’s the full breakdown.

1. Signing bonus: $34 million. (Donald got $40 million.)

2. 2018 base salary: $7 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2019 roster bonus: $4 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2019 base salary: $11.3 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2020 roster bonus: $3.7 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

6. 2020 base salary: $13.3 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. Fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2019 league year.

7. 2021 base salary: $17.046 million, $16 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. It converts to a full guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

8. 2022 roster bonus: $5.5 million, due on the third day of the league year.

9. 2022 base salary: $12.05 million, non-guaranteed.

10. 2023 roster bonus: $5.5 million, due on the third day of the league year.

11. 2023 base salary: $17.2 million, non-guaranteed.

12. 2024 roster bonus: $5.5 million, due on the third day of the league year.

13. 2024 base salary: $17.55 million, non-guaranteed.

14. Annual roster bonuses from 2019-24 of $200,000.

This equates to a full guarantee at signing of $60 million. By March 2019, $73.3 million will be fully guaranteed. By March 2020, $90 million will be fully guaranteed.

It’s a six-year, $141 million extension. That’s a new-money average of $23.5 million. (Donald’s deal has a new-money average of $22.5 million.) In all, it’s a seven-year, $154.846 million deal. That’s a total average at signing of $22.12 million.

None of this means Donald did a so-so deal. His payday was historic, and in many respects it laid the foundation for Mack’s deal to get done in Chicago.

But when it comes to average value at signing and as to new money (along with total guarantee), Mack likely will hold this record among all defensive players for more than a day. Eventually, however, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa may be the one to surpass it.

42 responses to “Khalil Mack sets a new bar for defensive players

  1. In the last four years of Al Davis and Reggie, Reggie has won 1 more game, and this includes the Jamarcus years. I get why Reggie traded him, that kind of payday wasn’t possible with Carr already eating up a bunch of it. I’m done giving Reggie a pass, 2012-2014 was enough time to get his feet wet. I want to see results other than a unicorn season.

  2. Good trade by Gruden, getting some future players. That defense was awful with Mack. Why give all that money to one guy on a crappy defense and handicap the organization

  5. Sorry, but these deals are too much for a single defensive player! QB’s a little different but still killing your cap space. Having said that, good for you young man!

  7. When has trading a “star player” for only draft picks really worked out….?

    Herschel Walker?

    You coule say the Eagles won there teade with the Browns but that was for their draft selection not the player…portis gor bailey worked but that was more player for player.

    Jared Allan maybe? But that was only one 1st… so while i understand the excitement. 2 firsts is a lot to ask for.. and then you have the financial investment on top of it.

  12. How tuff could it be to add one of the best pass rushers in the league to an already top 10 defense. I swear people are just type for the sake of typing. The bears traded for a 10+ sack every year over the potential of a bust for the next 2 years. That is a pretty good trade IMO. Don’t hate on them because your team didn’t make the move.

  13. Raiders and teams that missed out still have opportunity because 2019 draft heavy on pass rushers. Most not as good as Mack, but much cheaper leaving money for other parts of the team. Bears had lots of cap room but will be interesting to see what’s left after this.

  14. The next in line could be Bosa, but the Cowboys franchised DeMarcus Lawrence and if he has another year like he did last year, Jerry is going to regret not getting an extension with him this past summer.

  17. cobrala2 says:
    September 1, 2018 at 6:41 pm
    I don’t see any LB worth that much in the past 2-3 decades.
    A LB?? We talking bout a LB????

    ————————

    He barely slips in but you did say 3 decades.

    LT.

  20. Jeff Wilson says:
    September 1, 2018 at 6:36 pm
    Good trade by Gruden, getting some future players. That defense was awful with Mack. Why give all that money to one guy on a crappy defense and handicap the organization
    —————————————————————————————
    You’re Offense was awful last year with Derek Carr last season so do you all want to get rid of him as well?

    Khalil Mack was not the D Coordinator. Mack was an all pro at two positions he did more than his fare share to improve that defense. I guess it’s his fault he couldn’t be all pro at 11 positions.

  22. “Khalil Mack < Aaron Donald. Bears over paid for this trade, that will be tough for them to recover from."

    Their biggest hole was OLB. Somehow, I think Fangio will make him even more productive than he was with the Raiders. It's two ones, essentially, and they're a young team.

  23. “I don’t see any LB worth that much in the past 2-3 decades.
    A LB?? We talking bout a LB????

    LT was worth more”

    In Fangio’s D he’ll play the same role, on already a much better defense than he played for on the Raiders.

  25. He’s not just a linebacker people. In a division with Rodgers, Stafford, & Cousins you NEED pressure on the QB.

    This is honestly a win-win trade for both teams. Raiders couldn’t afford him and have way more holes on their defense than we do. We have a rookie QB on cheap pay – we pay mack up front in exchange for more reasonable cap hits in the future.

    If chicago took both of those first round picks and hit on one of them ala a player like Mack then most folks would be happy right? Just took the guess work out of it – you know what Mack is.

  29. Difference between Rams and Bears deals? Donald is a better all around player and has more of an impact on the game than Mack and should be paid more but this is a typical Bears move. Over paid Mack, gave away top draft choices when you need more than Mack to compete for the division let alone a championship and now you have cap strapped yourself so you can’t get any great players in FA. The Rams paid less for Donald (still a lot), got a better player and have their cap setup to pay Peters and Goff moving forward. Bears will be better but the results will be the same they have been for the past couple of decades. The Windy City continues to Blow!

  30. The Bears D is going to be very strong, and it had better be cause there won’t be much in the way of reinforcements coming in the draft the next 2 years. The Bears season pretty much depends on Trubisky’s development anyhow. This will be a fun team to watch.

  32. indiapalealeblog says:
    September 1, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Bears got fleeced both by the Raiders and Mack.
    ———————-
    Gruden got worked on this trade. Giving up a 2nd round pick in 2020 is a lame move. He didn’t even get a player off a fairly good Chicago defense in return. He pissed away a third round pick on that turd receiver from Pittsburgh, too. Chuckie has turned into Bozo.

  33. Remember, the broncos won the Super Bowl almost solely because of von millers performances, and having a good defense behind him. The bears now have their vin Miller and good defense behind him. Remember how awful the broncos offense was that year? Didn’t matter. Manning had a historically poor super bowl performance and still won. All because von Miller dominated.

    It’s not out of the realm of possibility that this move could that for the bears. I don’t know if this guy is as good as von Miller because I haven’t followed him much but everybody seems to believe he is better than von Miller. So don’t count the bears out just because they have one guy with a big contract. It’s cheaper than most quarterback contacts, which they don’t have to worry about for 3 full seasons.

    And I’m a Vikings fan.

  37. Corey Dean says:
    September 1, 2018 at 7:15 pm
    Difference between Rams and Bears deals? Donald is a better all around player and has more of an impact on the game than Mack and should be paid more but this is a typical Bears move. Over paid Mack, gave away top draft choices when you need more than Mack to compete for the division let alone a championship and now you have cap strapped yourself so you can’t get any great players in FA. The Rams paid less for Donald (still a lot), got a better player and have their cap setup to pay Peters and Goff moving forward. Bears will be better but the results will be the same they have been for the past couple of decades. The Windy City continues to Blow!

    ————————-

    I’ll disagree with you a bit. I think giving up 2 first rounders wasn’t the worst thing the Bears have done. It’s highly unlikely that with either of those first rounders they’d get a player comparable to Mack and they should have Mack for one or both of the full duration of the rookie contracts. Sure you pay more, but it’s about a sure a thing as you can have in the NFL.

    I personally think that NFL teams overvalue draft picks when it comes to picking up proven veterans in their prime. I think it’s the sting of the Herschel Walker trade that has made a generation of GM’s unwilling to move picks, but while the Cowboys hit home runs with every single pick I believe the odds of that ever happening again are slim. On top of that, just because the Cowboys hit those picks doesn’t mean the Vikings would have. Another way to look at it is, if you could pick up Mack today in the draft, would you not make a similar trade as this to move up and snag him?

  39. What a difference this situation was with that of Rodgers. Mack was unabashedly “all about the money,” and Rodgers was respectfully appreciative of the Packers wanting to compensate him fairly. He trusted the process and clearly said he did.

    Sometimes it’s about doing the right thing when many disparaging eyes are on you, looking for a crack, and simply trusting yourself. I’m proud of Rodgers for keeping a low-profile. I’m proud of the Packers for clearly appreciating a most valuable quarterback and doing the right thing.

  40. Hey, remember that time when signing Carr to a huge contract wasn’t going to impact their ability to re-sign Mack? Remember when they left enough aside to re-sign him according to their GM and Carr himself? Good, if rather short lived, times.

