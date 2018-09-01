Khalil Mack trade official, Bears down to 53

Getty Images

The NFL’s waiver wire officially lists Khalil Mack as having been traded to the Bears, and Chicago has made the other moves necessary to get down to the 53-player roster limit.

Mack will, of course, be the biggest name of today’s transactions, and maybe the biggest move of the year in the NFL. But the Bears also made a host of other moves:

Players waived were Dejon Allen, Abdullah Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, DeMarcus Ayers, Tanner Carew, Rashard Fant, John Franklin, Tanner Gentry, Doran Grant, Brandon Greene, Ro'Derrick Hoskins, Garrett Johnson, Malachi Jones, Michael Joseph, Cre'von LeBlanc, Johnathon Mincy, Taquan Mizzell, Jordan Morgan, Ryan Nall, Elijah Norris, Nick Orr, Will Pericak, Colin Thompson, John Timu, Cavon Walker, Ryan Winslow and Josh Woods.

Vested veterans released were Tyler Bray, Knile Davis, Kasim Edebali, Bennie Fowler, John Jenkins, Matt McCants and Nicholas Williams.