Lions cut Jake Rudock, Matt Cassel wins backup QB job

Getty Images

Matt Cassel will back up Matt Stafford this season.

The Lions have cut quarterback Jake Rudock, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rudock and Cassel were in a competition to back Stafford up, and Cassel has won.

Rudock, who played his college football first at Iowa and then at Michigan, has shown flashes at times since the Lions took him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, but Detroit figures that if Stafford goes down, it would rather have an experienced backup like Cassel to step in.

Of course, if Stafford goes down, neither Cassel nor Rudock is likely to fill in capably. For the Lions, any discussion of the backup quarterback serves as a reminder of how important it is to keep Stafford healthy.