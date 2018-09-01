Lions set initial 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Lions made a round of roster moves on Friday and they completed the work of setting the first 53-man roster of the Matt Patricia era on Saturday afternoon.

They released four veteran players as part of that effort. As previously reported, cornerback Deshawn Shead was let go and the team has also cut loose linebacker Jonathan Freeny, center Wesley Johnson and tight end Sean McGrath.

Running back Dwayne Washington was placed on waivers and running back Zach Zenner was placed on injured reserve while Ameer Abdullah made it through cuts. Wide receiver Andy Jones was placed on the PUP list.

The Lions also waived safety Rolan Milligan, quarterback Jake Rudock, linebacker Darnell Sankey, punter Ryan Santoso, tackle Dan Skipper, wide receiver Dontez Ford, cornerback Mike Ford, cornerback Chris Jones, wide receiver Chris Lacy, defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter, defensive end Alex Barrett, wide receiver Jace Billingsley, and linebacker Freddie Bishop.