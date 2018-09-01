Mario Edwards dropped by Raiders

Getty Images

Khalil Mack isn’t the only veteran defensive end leaving the Raiders on Saturday.

Unlike Mack, Mario Edwards doesn’t know where he will be playing next. Bill Williamson of RaidersSnakepit.com reports that Edwards is one of the players leaving the Raiders as they get down to 53 players on Saturday.

There had been word earlier this week that the Raiders were shopping Edwards in a trade, but couldn’t get anything done. His departure means that the Raiders have none of their second round picks from 2015-2017 on the roster. 2017 second-rounder Obi Meliwonfu was waived/injured in August and landed on injured reserve while 2016 second-rounder Jihad Ward was traded to Dallas.

Edwards will be subject to waivers, so he may learn about a new home on Sunday. If not, he’ll become a free agent.