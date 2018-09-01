Michael Johnson headlines list of Bengals cuts

Getty Images

Defensive end Michael Johnson said recently that he wasn’t worried about potentially getting cut by the Bengals because “you control what you can control.”

Johnson found out on Saturday that he has indeed been released by the team. The move saves the Bengals nearly $5 million in cap space and they have spent a lot of draft capital at the position in the last two years by adding Carl Lawson, Jordan Willis and Sam Hubbard.

The Bengals also released tight end Ryan Hewitt and offensive lineman T.J. Johnson to get to 53 players. All three players will be eligible to sign with other teams right away.

Linebacker Brandon Bell, defensive back Tyrice Beverette, tight end Moritz Boehringer, wide receiver Devonte Boyd, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, kicker Jonathan Brown, running back Quinton Flowers, H-Back Jordan Franks, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, running back Brian Hill, linebacker Junior Joseph, center Brad Lundblade, wide receiver Jared Murphy, tackle Justin Murray, tackle Kent Perkins, defensive tackle Simeyon Robinson, wide receiver Kayuane Ross, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, wide receiver Ka’Raun White, wide receiver Kermit Whitfield, defensive tackle Eddy Wilson, quarterback Logan Woodside, and linebacker Chris Worley were all placed on waivers. Woodside and Brown were both drafted this April.

Quarterback Matt Barkley, H-Back Cethan Carter and safety Trayvon Henderson are headed to injured reserve. Defensive tackle Chris Okoye and cornerback Josh Shaw have been waived/injured and linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been moved to the suspended list for the first four games of the year.