Nick O’Leary, Travaris Cadet among cuts as Bills get down to 52

The Bills made enough cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit, and then they made one more move.

Buffalo has officially announced the trade of backup quarterback AJ McCarron to Oakland, with a Raiders fifth-round pick going back to Buffalo in the exchange. That move left the Bills at 52 players, so they’ll have room to acquire someone off waivers.

Players cut by the Bills to get down to 53 were DE Mat Boesen, OG Ike Boettger, DB Breon Borders, DB Ryan Carter, WR Kaelin Clay, WR Corey Coleman, OT Gerhard De Beer, WR Malachi Dupre, RB Keith Ford, DT Rickey Hatley, DE Albert Havili, OT Josh James, DE Mike Love, DB Dean Marlowe, TE Nick O’Leary, WR Cam Phillips, OT Mo Porter, WR Austin Proehl, C Adam Redmond, WR Brandon Reilly, RB Sam Rogers, DE Ryan Russell, LB Corey Thompson, TE Keith Towbridge, LB Tanner Vallejo, DB Levi Wallace, OT De’Ondre Wesley, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster, RB Travaris Cadet, DE Terrence Fede, DB Kelcie McCray, P Jon Ryan, WR Rod Streater and DT Tyrunn Walker.