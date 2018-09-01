Panthers keep Taylor Heinicke as only backup quarterback

Getty Images

The Panthers are going with two quarterbacks this season, and the other one is Taylor Heinicke.

The Panthers released backup Garrett Gilbert, leaving Heinicke as the only insurance behind starter Cam Newton.

That’s largely #asexpected, but protecting those two will be an issue.

The Panthers put free agent acquisition Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve, taking another experienced blocker out of the mix. They traded for Lions tackle Corey Robinson earlier today, and he could end up starting since left tackle Matt Kalil and right tackle Daryl Williams aren’t going to be ready to start the opener.

The Panthers also put cornerback Kevon Seymour and running back Elijah Hood on injured reserve. Seymour was a starter at cornerback entering camp but was surpassed by second-round pick Donte Jackson.

The Panthers also cut veteran defensive end Zach Moore and safety Dezmen Southward, waived-injured wide receiver Jamaal Jones and waived the following players: quarterback Kyle Allen, running back Reggie Bonnafon, wide receivers Austin Duke and Mose Frazier, center Kyle Friend, guards Taylor Hearn and Dorian Johnson, tight end Jason Vander Laan, defensive ends Kiante Anderson and Daeshon Hall (a 2017 third-rounder), defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, and cornerbacks Lorenzo Doss and Cole Luke.

Linebacker Thomas Davis is on the suspended list for the first four weeks, after violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.