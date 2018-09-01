Panthers trade for Lions tackle Corey Robinson

Getty Images

It’s not quite Khalil Mack to the Bears, but the Panthers shored up a weak spot with a move today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have acquired tackle Corey Robinson from the Lions in exchange for a draft pick.

Robinson joined the Lions as a seventh-round pick from South Carolina, and has started eight games in three seasons.

The Panthers have a huge need at the position, as left tackle Matt Kalil and right tackle Daryl Williams are injured (and so is reserve tackle Jeremiah Sirles and left guard Amini Silatolu).

Taylor Moton figures to start on one side, but Robinson could end up on the field soon.