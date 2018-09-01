Patriots cut Mike Gillislee

Getty Images

The Mike Gillislee era in New England has ended quickly.

Gillislee, a running back who arrived with some fanfare last year when the Patriots signed him away from the Bills, has been released today.

The 27-year-old Gillislee has played very well at times and showed some flashes of his talent last year with the Patriots, but coach Bill Belichick apparently didn’t think Gillislee had shown enough.

Now Gillislee becomes a free agent, where there should be some teams interested in a running back who has been productive.