Patriots place 2017 picks Braxton Berrios and Ryan Izzo on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots made nine draft picks this year and a third of them are set to miss the entire season.

According to multiple reports on Saturday, the Pats will be placing wide receiver Braxton Berrios and tight end Ryan Izzo on injured reserve. First-round offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn should join them after tearing his Achilles in August.

Berrios was a sixth-round pick in April and was hoping to land a role in the team’s receiving corps. He missed the final three preseason games with an undisclosed injury, however, and will have to wait until 2019 to see if he can make an impact.

Izzo, who was one of three seventh-round picks, had 54 catches for 761 yards and six touchdowns at Florida State, but, like Berrios, spent the summer nursing an injury that cost him any chance to make the team.