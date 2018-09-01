Raiders are reportedly cutting Martavis Bryant

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
The White Tiger will be looking for a new home.

Per multiple reports, the Raiders are releasing (or have released, since the deadline has passed) receiver Martavis Bryant.

The Raiders acquired Bryant for the third-round pick that was acquired when sliding from No. 10 to No. 15 in the first round of the draft. He missed several practices in training camp, prompting frustration from coach Jon Gruden, who eventually applied the more-insult-than-complement “White Tiger” label to Bryant.

The Raiders presumably tried to find a trade partner for Bryant, in the hopes of getting something in return for what will end up being a wasted third-round pick.

  4. tylawspick6 says:
    September 1, 2018 at 4:42 pm
    career over

    —————————-

    More like we’re seeing John bury himself by being utterly unable to connect to players, superstars or otherwise.

  8. Jon Gruden has totally lost his mind. Trading Mack for prospective 1st round picks, then this one that was paid for by a 3rd round draft pick. He’s destroyed the Raiders and Reggie and Mark has let him. WTH is wrong with them?

  10. Just maybe Gruden is redefining the character of his team and favors players who align with that character. That’s what good leaders do when building a great organization. Tough decisions must be made during that process.

  15. So the “coaching legend” throws away a 3rd round draft pick for nothing. A pick that could have been used on a RB in a draft that was loaded with them.

  16. Can’t fault cutting a guy who proved to not be worth keeping, but it really kills for a team to cut a guy it had just paid a third round pick for. Ouch.

  17. Too bad. This guy has a ton of talent. Hate to him throw it away.
    But Josh Gordon looks to be making a come back maybe this kid can too.

  19. With the Pats very thin at receiver I could see them bringing him in for a look see. Doesn’t mean they’ll sign him but wouldn’t surprise me if they give him a tryout.

  20. I wonder when The Raiders are going to release Gruden? he was never a good Coach, he inherited Tony Dungy’s team he built and coached up, that is the ONLY reason the Radahs got in the Super Bowl! He won’t have a winning season and will be gone after 2 or 3 frustrating years.

  21. “Just maybe Gruden is redefining the character of his team and favors players who align with that character. That’s what good leaders do when building a great organization. Tough decisions must be made during that process.”

    After bringing him in four months earlier. It’s not like Bryant’s history was a secret.

  23. Gruden is THEEE worst player personnel guy in the history of organized sports.

    Raiders Franchise All Pro DE/OLB and 3rd round pick ————🚮.

  24. Jerry will give him another shot, between him, irving, gathers, gregory etc they can open up their own betty ford clinic

  25. Watch…Bryant will sign on with New England and win a Super Bowl ring with them. (It’s the curse of the Raiders baby.)

  26. I totally wiffed on my faider prediction for this season. I was sure they’d be in a battle for the AFC West basement. Gruden did me one better, as they battle for the bottom of the whole league. For the next decade.

  28. openacanofwhoopass says:
    September 1, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    At what point does the NFL seize the Raiders franchise due to complete incompetence from top to bottom…
    ———————

    Sometime right after they seize the Browns, Bengals, Redskins, Chargers, Jets…

  29. Just here for all the idiotic comments by all these Raider haters try worrying about your teams for a change !

  32. The NFL just announced he is now facing a new indefinite suspension which is at minimum 1 year from today. This is like his 3rd suspension 2nd time he’s now missing a full year. His career is over and only has himself to blame.

    No need to carry him even on suspended list at this point as it was his last or next to last chance and he blew that opprotunity getting suspended yet again.

    If he wasn’t going to miss the entire upcoming year then soak wouldn’t have cut him it’s that simple. We traded a 3rd pick the 79th overall pick. W/o googling it no1 can name who was taken 79th in last years draft.

    Also if u have even slightly been paying attention the past cpl of days teams r cutting 2nd and 3rd rd picks of players from as recent as last years draft. After the first rd the % of that players odds to turn into a good 5 year starter is very low.

  36. why keep a guy whos facing another ban.
    thats not stupid on grudens part, thast stupid on MBs part.
    he ought to know they are giving him extra scrutiny yet hes as done as a hardees hamburger

  37. this is a MASSIVE mistake.

    I have no doubts that the guy is brain dead and isn’t grasping the offense.

    But this guy can rip the top off Defenses and if you can’t find a way to dumb down the offense for this guy,

    then maybe you’re the problem.

    This will be the most amazing head coach flameout in history if this team doesn’t perform.

  38. These things unfortunately happen, Gruden is making tough decisions for the better of the team long term, I agree 100% with the Mack decision, it was time to move on, Carr is the most important player on this team

  39. NFL just announced he is suspended for at least this entire season if not longer. He will not be signed by any team this year. Just look at the article like 4 ahead of this one. His season most likely career is over.

