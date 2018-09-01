Raiders are reportedly cutting Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

The White Tiger will be looking for a new home.

Per multiple reports, the Raiders are releasing (or have released, since the deadline has passed) receiver Martavis Bryant.

The Raiders acquired Bryant for the third-round pick that was acquired when sliding from No. 10 to No. 15 in the first round of the draft. He missed several practices in training camp, prompting frustration from coach Jon Gruden, who eventually applied the more-insult-than-complement “White Tiger” label to Bryant.

The Raiders presumably tried to find a trade partner for Bryant, in the hopes of getting something in return for what will end up being a wasted third-round pick.