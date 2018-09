Raiders cap eventful day by moving to 53

Getty Images

It’s been quite a day for the Raiders, with a certain trade being the top story for the silver and black. Here are the moves they made to get to 53 on the roster.

Waived are receiver Marcell Ateman, tight end Marcus Baugh, receiver Saeed Blacknall, tight end Pharaoh Brown, receiver Martavis Bryant, running back James Butler, tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Jason Cabinda, cornerback Jarell Carter, quarterback Connor Cook, linebacker James Cowser, cornerback Antwuan Davis, defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr., defensive tackle Connor Flagel, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, guard Cameron Hunt, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland, safety Dallin Leavitt, safety Quincy Mauger, cornerback Raysean Pringle, guard Jordan Simmons, defensive lineman Shakir Soto, linebacker Azeem Victor, tackle Jylan Ware, receiver Isaac Whitney, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, and tackle Ryan Yurachek.

The following veterans were released: offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, center James Stone, and cornerback Shareece Wright.

Cornerback Dexter McDonald was waived/injured. Two players were placed on injured reserve: kicker Eddy Pineiro and running back Chris Warren III. Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes will move to reserve/PUP.