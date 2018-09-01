Raiders release EJ Manuel

Getty Images

A.J. McCarron is in. And EJ Manuel is out.

The Raiders have announced the acquisition of McCarron from the Bills, and the corresponding release of Manuel, a former first-round pick of the Bills.

Manuel technically made it to the 53-man roster in Oakland, but his roster spot quickly went to McCarron.

And so the Raiders have dumped both Manuel and Connor Cook on Saturday, adding McCarron as the backup to Derek Carr.

None of it compares, of course, to the decision to trade 2016 defensive player Khalil Mack. To the delight of the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers.