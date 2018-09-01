Raiders release EJ Manuel

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
A.J. McCarron is in. And EJ Manuel is out.

The Raiders have announced the acquisition of McCarron from the Bills, and the corresponding release of Manuel, a former first-round pick of the Bills.

Manuel technically made it to the 53-man roster in Oakland, but his roster spot quickly went to McCarron.

And so the Raiders have dumped both Manuel and Connor Cook on Saturday, adding McCarron as the backup to Derek Carr.

None of it compares, of course, to the decision to trade 2016 defensive player Khalil Mack. To the delight of the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers.

16 responses to “Raiders release EJ Manuel

  1. Raiders fans should be more pissed that genius Gruden gave up a 3rd for Bryant. Knowing his history and knowing he was about to be suspended. And then having to cut him. Mack was a money thing, Bryant was just idiotic.

  2. The Raiders are going in to Monday Night Football with a rookie LT .. an out of position RT, a QB who has been hurt 2 seasons in a row and a backup QB who just got the complex playbook today. Ballsy move Cotton. We’ll see how it plays out.

  4. John Gruden came in and ruined our whole year. Chip Kelly 2.0. How do you trade for a backup QB who has no idea what the team is running and release the one QB we have left that does before week one. This is a train wreck. Than give up a 3 tounder with no conditions for a known drug user only to cut him. As a season ticket holder and a long time fan I am baffled I didn’t even mention Mack.

  7. Read the (linked) Rotoworld entry on EJ Manuel. They get it. Just a small sample “Raiders have moved on to future failed backup AJ McCarron. New coach Jon Gruden is throwing darts…”

  9. drfeelyouup says:
    September 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm
    He’s still better than that guy that kneels during the national anthem.
    ——————————–

    Only proves you know absolutely nothing about football. The guy that kneels did get a team through something called “the playoffs”. Don’t worry hockey season will be starting soon you can get back to your comfort zone.

  10. I see us being competitive in an obvious rebuild year…..let’s face it Raider fans, we really sucked last year. The only decent game we played last year was against the Chiefs. We really did suk….even with Mack who turned out to be a greedy bastard…which Carr is not.

  footballpat says:
    September 1, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Only proves you know absolutely nothing about football. The guy that kneels did get a team through something called “the playoffs”. Don’t worry hockey season will be starting soon you can get back to your comfort zone.
    __________________________________________________________________
    Don’t worry the NBA season will start soon and you can get back to your comfort zone.

  drfeelyouup says:
    September 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm
    He’s still better than that guy that kneels during the national anthem.
    ——————————–

    Only proves you know absolutely nothing about football. The guy that kneels did get a team through something called “the playoffs”. Don’t worry hockey season will be starting soon you can get back to your comfort zone.

    I remember that year.. during the “Hope and change ” POTUS when the victim was too busy kissing his biceps to Kneel and John McCain was no good and a racist.Life was good then.. there was no racial issues and police shootings!

  16. If the owner doesn’t have the cash, the team has to go to plan B. Draft picks, salary cap space, playing time for Arden Key. Makes sense. People have been hating on Gruden from the beginning so nothing is new. Group think is running wild.

