Raiders trade Shalom Luani to Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have added some depth to their secondary with the addition of a player who wasn’t going to make the Raiders’ roster.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders have traded safety Shalom Luani to the Seahawks.

In Seattle, Luani will play again for Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., who coached Luani in Oakland last year as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator.

The 24-year-old Luani was a seventh-round draft pick of the Raiders last season and played in all 16 games as a rookie.