Raiders would save tens of millions in cap space by trading Mack for two first-round picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 1, 2018, 6:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

If the Raiders trade Khalil Mack for two first-round draft picks, are those two players going to be as good as Mack? Probably not. The draft is unpredictable, and you can’t count on two players whose identities you don’t even know to turn out to be as good as Mack, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

So why would the Raiders do it? Because Mack will be far more expensive than the two players the Raiders would get with two first-round picks.

Mack will likely demand a contract similar to the one that the Rams just gave Aaron Donald. That would mean cap hits of about $9 million this year, $17 million next year, $25 million in 2020 and $28 million in 2021.

Two first-round draft picks won’t cost anything close to that against the salary cap: The first overall pick in the 2019 draft will have cap hits ranging from around $6 million to around $11 million over the next four years. And the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2019 draft will have cap hits ranging from around $2 million to around $3 million a year.

So while there’d be no way for the Raiders to know right now which picks they’d get in the draft order, or which players they’d take with those picks, they know they’d be saving a lot of cap space if they traded Mack for two first-round draft picks. And projecting it out even further, those two hypothetical players will be in their primes in their mid-20s when Mack is starting to decline in his 30s, and they can remain under team control for longer thanks to the fifth-year option and the franchise tag.

The question, then, isn’t whether two first-round picks will add more value to the Raiders than Khalil Mack adds. The question is whether two first-round picks plus all the players the Raiders would be able to sign with all the cap space they’d save will add more value than Mack adds. That makes it a closer call, and easier to see why the Raiders just might trade their star pass rusher.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Raiders would save tens of millions in cap space by trading Mack for two first-round picks

  6. The Raiders D was below average with Khalil Mack not due to Mack but due to the fact that they had a bad DC and most importantly Mack had very little surrounding talent around him. Guenther is definitely an upgrade as DC but if Mack is traded then that talent deficiency will be multiplied and the Raiders will be significantly worse on the field even with Guenther. Plus, with Gruden in charge of drafting and given his track record, it’s very iffy as to whether the draft picks acquired for Mack would even pan out at all.

    If the owner had any intelligence then he’d recognize that the key to generating future revenues in Vegas is in putting a winning team on the field over the next few years, and the addition of Gruden and subtraction of Mack moves the Raiders in the opposite direction.

  7. One problem with your logic no team in their right mind is giving up two first round picks. The most I see the Raiders getting is a 1st next year and a 3rd or 4th the following year. At this point I think the Raiders will trade him because they aren’t very good and by the time they get good he will be starting to decline.

  10. Spread the injury risk over a few players rather than concentrate it on one player who plays a position with a high injury rate. The Raiders have gotten the best out of Mack performance-wise and dollar-wise. Time to move on and build the team into a contender in Sin City.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!