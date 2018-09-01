Ravens cut 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

The disappointing tenure of Breshad Perriman is coming to an end in Baltimore.

Perriman, Baltimore’s 2015 first-round draft pick, has been released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means the 24-year-old Perriman will go on waivers, free to any team that wants him.

But will any team want him? He has undeniable talent, but he’s a wide receiver who has just 43 catches in three years in the NFL.

Perriman is the first first-round pick in Ravens franchise history to get cut before finishing up his rookie contract. That’s a testament to the drafting prowess of longtime General Manager Ozzie Newsome — and a testament to just how big a disappointment Perriman has been.