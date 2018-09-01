Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik assaulted, hospitalized with head wounds

Getty Images

Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik suffered injuries in an assault and robbery that required him to be hospitalized.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Vedvik was being treated at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

“We are aware that Kaare is being treated for head wounds and we are monitoring the situation,” the Ravens said in a statement.

Vedvik was not going to make the Ravens’ roster because Baltimore has the NFL’s best kicker in Justin Tucker. But Vedvik played very well in the preseason, well enough that he had a good chance of catching on with another team.

A rookie who can both kick and punt, Vedvik grew up playing soccer in Norway but learned about American football and decided to see if he could earn a college scholarship with his powerful kicking leg. He did, at Marshall, and then got his shot in the NFL. He made a 56-yard field goal in the preseason finale and could have caught on with a team after roster cuts today. Instead the Ravens have put him on their non-football injury list, and it’s unclear when he will get another opportunity to make it in the NFL.