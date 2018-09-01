Report: Bears trade Deiondre’ Hall to Eagles

Getty Images

The Bears have traded safety Deiondre' Hall to the Eagles, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. There is no word yet on what Chicago will get in return.

Hall, a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2016, will miss the season opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Bears used one of their short-term IR spots on Hall last season after a hamstring injury in September. He ended up playing two games but had no statistics.

In his career in Chicago, Hall played 10 games with no starts. He made seven tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.