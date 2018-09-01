Report: Bo Scarbrough, Charles Tapper among Cowboys’ cuts

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough among their roster cuts today, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Scarbrough, a seventh-round pick, had 24 carries for 69 yards — a 2.9 yards per carry average — and a touchdown during the preseason.

Scarbrough fell behind even Darius Jackson on the depth chart, but Jackson didn’t make the roster either, per Todd Archer of ESPN. Ezekiel Elliott and Rod Smith are the team’s running backs, and the Cowboys also will use receiver Tavon Austin in the backfield.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys also have informed defensive end Charles Tapper, a fourth-round pick in 2016, of his release.

The newspaper also has safety Jeron Johnson, cornerback Marquez White and receiver Lance Lenoir among the team’s cuts.

White was a sixth-round choice in 2016.

Tapper and Lenoir are among the players the Cowboys hope to get back on their practice squad.