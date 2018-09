AP

The news today isn’t limited to transactions.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles have decided to start Nick Foles in next Thursday’s opener against the Falcons.

While they’ve been encouraged by the progress of Carson Wentz from last year’s knee injury, they’re apparently erring on the side of caution.

Having a backup who can win a Super Bowl MVP award is a luxury, but the Eagles are glad to have Foles now as they were last December when Wentz went down.