Jerick McKinnon will miss the season with torn ACL

The 49ers’ worst fears were realized: Running back Jerick McKinnon will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McKinnon injured his knee during practice Saturday, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers hoped their initial diagnosis was wrong.

“He just made a cut on air and no one was around him and just went down,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It looked awkward.”

McKinnon was headed to have an MRI, which confirmed the season-ending tear.

The 49ers signed McKinnon to a four-year, $30 million contract on the first day of free agency. They now will turn to Alfred Morris, who was signed midway through training camp, as their starting running back.

UPDATE 7:17 P.M. ET: The 49ers have confirmed McKinnon will undergo season-ending surgery.