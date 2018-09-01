Report: Martavis Bryant facing another suspension

Getty Images

The NFL insists on confidentiality when it comes to players facing discipline under the substance-abuse policy. Except, of course, when it’s time to send out a mobile alert via the NFL’s official app regarding a player facing discipline under the substance-abuse policy.

That’s what my cell phone device just told me, thanks to the official league cell phone device notifier thing. Now-former Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant, according to the NFL, recently was informed he’s facing another suspension.

In June, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders were bracing for another Bryant suspension. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com thereafter insisted that Bryant neither failed a test nor failed to report for a test.

There are, however, other ways to violate the policy. And for a player like Bryant, who is permanently in Stage 3 following reinstatement after a minimum banishment of a year, another suspension means another banishment of at least one year. Which could mean that Bryant has reached the end of the road in the NFL.

The Steelers traded Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick in April. The Raiders cut Bryant on Saturday.