Report: Pat Elflein off PUP list, not expected to play Week One

Center Pat Elflein has spent the entire summer on the physically unable to perform list, but he will not remain on it into the regular season.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Elflein will be on the 53-man roster after the team hands in all of their moves by Saturday afternoon’s deadline. He is expected to practice with the team on Sunday when they start their week of preparation to face the 49ers in Week One.

Elflein, who has been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, is not expected to be in the lineup for that game.

The Vikings used Cornelius Edison in Elflein’s place for much of training camp and the preseason, but they traded with the Giants for Brett Jones to give themselves another option in the middle of the line.