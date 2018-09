AP

The Patriots are cutting linebacker Harvey Langi, Doug Kyed of NESN reports. The team hopes to re-sign Langi to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Langi was injured early in training camp, with an internal laceration sidelining him.

His rookie season was cut short when he was injured in a car crash. Langi and his wife were hospitalized after being rear ended by another vehicle last October.

Langi made one tackle in his only regular season action of last season.