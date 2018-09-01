Report: Paxton Lynch will make Broncos’ initial roster

AP

Paxton Lynch will not be among the Broncos’ cuts this afternoon, putting him on the team’s initial 53-player roster, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. Denver, though, will continue to scan the waiver wire.

The Broncos don’t appear ready to give up on the 26th overall pick in 2016, even though he’s now the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

Lynch lost the backup job to Chad Kelly, a seventh-round pick in 2017 who spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Lynch said earlier this week he “absolutely” wants to stay in Denver.

Despite his struggles, Lynch knows the offense, which, if the Broncos are going to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, gives him an advantage over any other quarterback Denver could bring in at this point.