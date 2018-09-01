Report: Rico Gathers arrested for marijuana possession

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers is believed to be on the roster bubble today. He didn’t help his cause last night.

Gathers was arrested last night in Frisco, Texas, for marijuana possession, according to Mike Fisher of 247 Sports.

A former college basketball player, Gathers has the natural athleticism to be a very good NFL tight end, but so far he hasn’t put it all together on the field. The Cowboys took him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he still hasn’t played in a regular-season game.

Although marijuana possession isn’t a particularly big deal, it remains a violation of Texas law and could get him in hot water with the league’s substance-abuse policy. And it might just be the last straw for the Cowboys, who are weighing whether he’s worth continuing to invest in.