Report: Seahawks releasing safety Maurice Alexander

The Seahawks are releasing safety Maurice Alexander, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Alexander had been injured entering training camp but had been up to speed for most of the last several weeks. He had run with the first-team at times while Bradley McDougald had been sidelined with a pectoral strain.

Additionally, he played significant snaps at weakside linebacker in Seattle’s preseason finale against the Oakland Raiders as it appeared he was getting a chance to serve as a backup at the spot with K.J. Wright likely to miss the season opener following knee surgery last week.

Instead, Alexander is not going to be a part of the team’s initial 53-man roster.

The addition of safety Shalom Luani in trade from the Raiders early on Saturday could have impacted Seattle’s decision to let Alexander go as well.